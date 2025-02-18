New Delhi, February 18: Triumph Motorcycles has launched its Triumph Speed T4 in four new colours, offering a new look and appeal to the existing model. The Speed T4 was launched in India by Triumph last year in three colours - Red, Black and White- now discontinued. However, the company updated the bike with new options, including - Lava Red Gloss with Pearl Metallic White, Caspian Blue with Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black with Storm Grey and Phantom Black with Pearl Metallic White.

Here, the UK-based motorcycle company kept Pearl Metallic White the same while changing the other options. The new changes add more appeal and personality to the Triumph Speed T4, which was launched at INR 2.17 lakh in India last year. However, the new model is introduced at INR 1.99 ex-showroom price. Ola Roadster X Plus Delivery Update: Ola Electric’s Top-End Motorcycle With 501 Km Range To Be Delivered in Mid-March.

Triumph Speed T4 2025 Specifications and Features

Triumph's Speed T4 has the same retro design, boasting a round LED headlight, round mirrors, and a matte-finish exhaust. It has an 806mm seat height, a slim waist, and an ergonomically comfortable driving experience. Triumph Speed T4 has 43mm diameter telescopic forks and a pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock. The bike has a lightweight frame with a bolt-on rear subframe and an aluminium swingarm. New Honda NX200, Rebranded Version of CB200X, Launched in India With Upgraded Tech; Check Price, Specifications and Features

Further, it offers all-LED headlamps with DRLs and rear light signature, as well as an analogue speedometer with interactable LCD. The bike has 300mm front disc brakes and 230mm disc brakes with dual ABS. The motorcycle continues to offer the same mechanical specifications, including a 398cc TR engine mated with a six-speed gearbox with torque assist. The liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine can generate a maximum of 30.6 bhp power at 7,000rpm and offer peak torque of 36Nm at 5,000rpm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).