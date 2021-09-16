TVS Motor Company has officially launched the new Raider 125cc bike in India. The bike comes in disc and drum brakes variants. TVS Raider 125 with drum brakes is priced at Rs 77,500 whereas the other variant with disc brakes is priced at Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS Raider 125cc gets modern features including daytime running lights integrated with the headlamps, a 10-litre fuel tank and a high shoulder line. In addition to the Raider 125cc, the company is also planning to launch the new 125cc Jupiter scooter this month. 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched in India From Rs 1.07 Lakh; Check Prices, Variants & Specifications.

TVS Motor Company plans to sell around 5 lakh units of both Raider and upcoming Jupiter. The new motorcycle comes with a 124.8cc, air-cooled, three-valve engine which generates a power of 11.4bhp and a peak torque of 11.2Nm.

TVS Raider 125 (Photo Credits: TVS Motor Company)

The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that the Raider 125cc provides a mileage of 67 kmpl.

TVS Raider 125 (Photo Credits: TVS Motor Company)

The new Raider motorcycle also features 17-inch alloy wheels, a wheelbase of 1,326mm, a fully digital instrument cluster, a gear indicator, two riding modes - Eco and Power. The rider will be able to toggle between these modes by using the switch located on the right side of the handlebar. TVS Raider 125cc will rival the likes of Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Bajaj Discover 125 and Hero Super Splendor.

