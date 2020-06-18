Bajaj Pulsar 125 Motorcycle With Split Seat Launched in India at Rs 79,091; Prices, Features & Specifications

Bajaj Auto, the Indian-two wheeler manufacturer on Thursday officially launched the Pulsar 125 Split Seat motorcycle in the country. Launched at Rs 79,091 (ex-showroom Delhi), the motorcycle is offered in Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver & Black Red colour options. The interested customers can purchase the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat version across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India. Offered with a split seat, the motorcycle is the most powerful 125cc bike in its segment with class-leading features. Bajaj Auto Total Sales Plunge 70% in May 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar Split Seat Variant Launched (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

The newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant comes with wolf-eyed headlamp cluster featuring twin pilot lamps, infinity twin-strip LED tail lamps, 3D logos on the tank, rear cowl, sporty split grab rails, black alloy wheels. These add on offers the bike a sporty and vibrant look.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat comes powered by 125cc BS6 DTS-i engine. The unit is tuned to make 11.8PS of maximum power against 10.8Nm of torque. The engine offers superior power delivery and an immediate throttle response. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar Split Seat Variant Launched (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

The motorcycle gets telescopic suspension setup at the front, and the rear section sees a twin gas shock setup. For deceleration, the motorcycle is loaded with 240mm disc brake up front along with 130mm drum brakes at the rear.

