Volkswagen India has officially launched the Tiguan facelift in the country at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the new Tiguan are open now, and deliveries will commence from mid-January 2022. The new Tiguan is based on the MQB platform and gets a few cosmetics updates, including L-shaped taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, redesigned front fascia and bumper. It also features 4-layer chrome lines and sharp shoulder lines. 2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV Launched in India From Rs 10.49 Lakh.

Under the bonnet, Volkswagen Tiguan sports a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 187bhp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with 4MOTION technology.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift (Photo Credits: Volkswagen)

The new Tiguan facelift will be available in seven shades - Pure White, Oryx White, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, Reflex Silver, Kings Red and Nightshade Blue.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift (Photo Credits: Volkswagen)

On the inside, it comes loaded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument screen, a powered panoramic sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, LED Matrix headlights, leather upholstery, ambient lighting and more. For safety, the new Tiguan gets six airbags, ESP, hill start, descent assist and ABS.

