New Delhi, September 23: Volvo EX30 EV SUV is launched in India, marking a significant step in the Swedish automaker’s push to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in the country. The EX30 EV comes with advanced safety and driver-assistance features. The Volvo EX30 is priced at INR 41 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. However, it comes with a limited-time offer of a pre-reserve price for customers booking before October 19.

The Volvo EX30 EV comes with its Scandinavian-inspired exterior. The automaker said the EX30 features "balanced proportions. Scandinavian minimalism. Signature details with a twist. This small SUV makes a big impression." The compact SUV comes with a black roof and spoiler, new wheel designs, and high-visibility LED lights. The five-seater EV can deliver a driving range of up to 480 km. Mahindra THAR ROXX, Mahindra XUV 700 and Mahindra Bolero Neo Now Get Total Benefits up to INR 2.56 Lakh; Check Updated Price Details.

Volvo EX30 Specifications and Features

The Volvo EX30 EV offers a cargo capacity of 7 litres in the front and up to 400 litres at the rear with the second row upright. The interior features a 12.3-inch central display powered by Volvo’s in-house software and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, with Google built in and over-the-air updates for software upgrades. The EX30 is a five-seater compact SUV, which comes with an automatic transmission and delivers a maximum torque of 343 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 180 km/h, and delivers a driving range of up to 480 km. The EX30 also include a wireless phone charger and four USB-C ports.

Volvo EX30 includes a 360-degree camera and Park Pilot Assist to make parking and manoeuvring easier. The Driver Alert System monitors driver attention, using an infrared sensor on the steering column to track eye and head movements. Volvo said, "The EX30 is designed to help you avoid or mitigate collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists any time, day or night. It can send audio and visual alerts and brake pulse warnings when a collision risk is detected." Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New 5-Seater SUV Variant Launched in India.

Volvo EX30 Price in India

As per reports, the Volvo EX30 EV has been launched in India at an introductory price of INR 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EX30 price is set to increase to INR 41 lakh (ex-showroom) for bookings made after October 19.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Website of Volvo India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

