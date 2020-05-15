'We Make Your Luxury Dreams into Reality' - James Ison, Deal Maker and the Face of the Online Phenomenon Known as RKOI

James Ison

RKOI, formerly, "The Rich Kids of Instagram", gives you a glimpse into the lives of the new generation of wealth. Their Instagram page boasts photos and videos of supercars, yachts and steering wheels adorned with Rolex watches. The account is verified and hit the social media scene back in 2012. RKOI works with luxury brands and provides global exposure to millions of people from organic impressions.

James Ison is a 27 year old man from Leicester, United Kingdom known as “the deal maker for the lucky 0.1%”. He works with some of the wealthiest people around the world, doing everything from private jets, real estate to finding handbags with five figure price tags. When asked about how he attributes his success he said, "I like to challenge ideas and strive to make those thoughts a reality, rather than just talk or never take action".

Whether you're looking to cruise across the pond in a luxury jet, or finding that dream home in excess of $30 million, enjoy a super car on holiday, or are looking for a one of a kind Chanel tracksuit - one thing is certain, James is the individual who can facilitate this and so much more. When asked how he survives in such a niche market, and any advice he may give he responded "Understand that this world is the niche of niches. You will need to innovate, struggle, fail and keep reinventing your methods constantly until you find out what works. UHNWs are targeted every day by brands or firms so learn what will help you stand out and be remembered. Word of mouth is of paramount importance for getting new clients. I work tirelessly on making sure I can deliver and always try to exceed expectations. Over time this created my personal brand which is the best form of marketing in the UHNW world."

This year James continues to expand his business moving into private events whereby luxury brands are introduced directly to UHNWs. Events are held at super prime venues and brands can attend for an undisclosed figure.

We asked James what is his net worth is? “Very simply, enough. My net worth is how much value I can provide to my clients. That’s what I judge myself on.