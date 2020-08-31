Las Vegas August 31, 2020:

WealthIntel’s CEO Fabrizio Boccardi today announced the appointment of John Serrato as WealthIntel’s Executive Vice President of Business Development and Client and Investor Relations. In this role Serrato will be responsible for communicating the vision and value proposition of WealthIntel’s disruptive technology, which offers unmatched products, methods, and services in commerce. Serrato brings to WealthIntel a unique blend of knowledge and experience having served in executive management roles as CIO/VP for iconic global-brand companies, including to name a few Levi Strauss International, Richemont International and the UNHCR. John currently resides just outside of Washington DC.

Fabrizio Boccardi, CEO of WealthIntel, said, “John’s professional career spans more than 30 years of experience in business and technology, both in the private and public sectors. He brings extensive experience in building and leading world-class information technology solutions and a track-record of delivering innovation and outstanding results in complex, fast moving, multi-cultural and diplomatic environments. We are excited that he will bring further proficiency to our investor and client relations group. As we continue to develop WealthIntel’s technologies, his contributions will be integral to the company’s success for adoption of its products and services in the market.”

Mr. Serrato will work closely with other key members of the executive team and directly with CEO Fabrizio Boccardi. Mr. Serrato will be also assisting the Company with its financial strategies capital raising activities and clients’ engagement. John Serrato, in his role, will engage and educate investors and clients regarding the disruptive technologies and groundbreaking applications of WealthIntel.

George Bristol CFO of WealthIntel said, “John’s sound judgment and deep expertise will help guide WealthIntel through one of its most significant periods of strategic decision making”.

WealthIntel, Inc. is a United States development-stage technology company that designs and develops high-tech systems, methods, and applications providing pioneering consumer products and services.