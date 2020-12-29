How One Utah Realtor, Jennifer Langford, is Capitalizing from the State’s Hot Reputation

More people than ever before are moving around the country right now, due to changes in job markets, job availability, and overall market sprawl in 2020. Areas that used to be popular destinations, like New York City and San Francisco, suddenly aren’t resonating as strongly with the work-from-home crowd. Market shifts are changing, unearthing some unlikely winners, like the state of Utah.

Why are people moving to Utah? Well, it’s worth noting that Utah’s population is growing faster than any other state in America right now, partially due to migration, as well as natural birth rates. The state is home to a large number of religious missionaries, the country’s youngest average age in workers and innovators, high ranking schools, plenty of jobs, and a hot economy that is still booming in 2020. With a younger population in Utah, that means the state is going to be fueled by talent and support for decades to come – something many people are noticing.

With this state’s blossoming real estate market comes the need for realtors who can keep up with the fast, young pace. One such realtor is Jennifer Langford of Utah’s Very One (UVO), a native to Salt Lake City. Specializing in luxury real-estate purchases and sales, Langford, a millennial herself with over 5-years of real estate experience, is able to understand the personal and professional requirements of the younger population.

“As a young realtor, I am able to bring new energy and perspectives to the table today,” said Langford. “I understand the importance of social media, as well as the aesthetics that millennials want to see in a home. As a millennial myself, I am able to understand the trajectory of the state of Utah, and work my business right into the epicenter of the youthful movement.”

Born and Bred in Utah

Langford is naturally passionate about Salt Lake City, calling it her home and community. She is able to provide clients with local expertise and knowledge, while monitoring up-and-coming city enclaves. Her natural sales and marketing aptitude makes it easy for her to provide even more recommendations to clients upon arriving in Utah.

“Besides the breathtaking views, the outdoor activities, and the vibrant small businesses around communities, Utah is just an all-around friendly and welcoming place to live,” said Langford. “For those considering moving or starting anew in 2021 due to the upheaval and changes of the previous year, consider the benefits of Utah today.”

Langford comes with over 12-years of professional sales experience, where she has developed consistent habits and an extensive sales background that helps her master the art of negotiating. Her strategic online marketing and transaction management to her clients across the Salt Lake City markets has augmented her dedication, communication, determination, and ultimately, trustworthiness.

Today, she is working with UVO Group, a collective of Top Performing Real Estate Professionals who have been noted for their high level of customer service. Langford is hoping to share the hidden gem of Utah with more interested buyers in the future.

