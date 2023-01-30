Mumbai, January 30: Amid the ongoing global recession and inflationary pressure, the budget sessions in the Parliament will be held with staggered timing by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 for the fiscal year beginning April 1. There is a lot of focus on this budget as this will be Sitharaman's fifth straight budget. This budget also marks the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Union Budget 2023 will be delivered in paperless form. The central government holds a budget session in the Parliament where the decisions about the country's economic growth are made. Being the last of the incumbent government ahead of upcoming general elections, all eyes are now on the Budget 2023 for the announcements of new PM schemes with new budgetary allocations. Budget 2023: From 10-Year Tax Holiday to Less Holding Period of ESOP Shares, Indian Startups Share Their Expectations.

Budget 2023 Date:

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of the Narendra Modi government, will table her fifth Budget in Parliament on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. This budget will set the tone for the government's economic policies for the coming fiscal year. Union Budget 2023: All-Party Meeting Ahead of Parliament's Budget Session to Be Held in Delhi Today.

Budget 2023 Time:

The Finance Minister's Budget speech usually begins at 11 am. The presentation could go on from anywhere between 1.5 to 2 hours.

Budget 2023 Streaming Details:

Union Budget 2023 will be broadcasted live on DD News and Sansad TV and on social media platforms, such as YouTube and Twitter of the Government. The budget can also be viewed live on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The BJP-led government presented the budget 2021-22 paperless form for the first time. A “Union Budget Mobile App” was also launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. The Union Budget 2023-24 would also be available on the Mobile App following the completion of the process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).