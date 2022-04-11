Much has been made of the tremendous development of the digital finance industry in recent times and most people are stunned to notice the drastic advancements in the space. As more people realize the opportunity that exists, naturally the question is asked ‘how do I get involved to maximize my chance at success?’

Recently, we’ve noticed how a certain platform has made its mark in a very short span of time and now looks set to deliver on its promises; we are talking about basis.markets, who are vying to make it huge as a decentralized ‘liquidity pool’ that people can rely on.

basis.markets is basically a decentralized hedge fund that captures yield in the world of deFi. Owners of their $BASIS token share in the revenue generated by the fund and can passively participate in yield generation on solana - one of the world’s most prominent blockchains.

The team at basis.markets highlight that irrespective of the market direction - bullish or bearish, the opportunity to remain delta neutral and capture the inefficiencies that exist in the digital market remain. The ability to capture these opportunities at a large scale will be lucrative, and that is why they set up basis.markets.

Implementing strategies like the classic basis trade and long/short strategies across exchanges, has enabled the team to consistently produce great returns. The team is in the process of building infrastructure to execute these strategies at scale both on and off chain, to generate yield and fulfill their promises made to their investors.

If you’d like to learn more about it, visit the basis.markets web page https://basis.markets/