Blue Monday, often dubbed "the most depressing day of the year," falls on the third Monday of January. Blue Monday 2025 falls on January 20. But why is it called the "the most depressing day of the year?" It's thought to be a low point for many due to a combination of factors such as post-holiday blues, lingering debt from December, failed New Year's resolutions, and gloomy winter weather. While it originated from a marketing campaign rather than scientific evidence, Blue Monday resonates with people as a reminder of seasonal struggles and emotional challenges. As you observe Blue Monday 2025, we bring you five things you can do and avoid the Monday blues.

1. Get Moving: Physical activity boosts endorphins and can help counter feelings of sadness. Even a brisk walk or yoga session can make a difference.

2. Connect with Loved Ones: Reach out to friends or family for a chat or a meetup. Social interactions can lighten your mood and provide support.

3. Set Small Goals: Accomplishing manageable tasks can give you a sense of achievement and motivate you to keep going.

4. Treat Yourself: Plan something you enjoy, like a favourite meal, a movie night, or indulging in a hobby, to bring joy to the day.

5. Practice Gratitude: Reflecting on what you’re thankful for can shift your focus from negative to positive aspects of life.

While Blue Monday may symbolise a tough time of the year, it’s important to remember that it’s a temporary state. By focusing on self-care and positive actions, you can uplift your mood and turn the day into an opportunity for growth and reflection.

