Easy Trip Planners CEO Nishant Pitti has stepped down from the company, effective from January 1, 2025, reportedly citing personal reasons. Pitti, who played a significant role in building EaseMyTrip into one of India's leading online travel platforms, had been part of the company's board since 2008. The company has reportedly announced that Rikant Pitti, one of its promoters, has been appointed as the new CEO with immediate effect. ‘2025 Is Going To Be Even Bigger’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares His EV Firm’s Journey, Launches and Achievements in 2024.

#NewsFlash | Nishant Pitti resigns as CEO of #EasyTrip w.e.f January 1, 2025 due to personal reasons pic.twitter.com/ejdki6ywF6 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 1, 2025

Big move at EaseMyTrip! 🚨 CEO Nishant Pitti resigns after selling 2.81% stake in yesterday's trade. CFO Rikant Pittie steps up as the new CEO. 📊✨ #EaseMyTrip #StockMarket #LeadershipChange — finowings® (@finowings) January 1, 2025

