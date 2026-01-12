Mumbai, January 12: The gold rate across India has seen a notable uptick today, Monday, January 12, 2026, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and a supportive international market. In major metropolitan hubs, 24-carat gold is now trading above the INR 1,40,000 per 10-gram mark, reflecting a broader bull run that has intensified in the first two weeks of the new year. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, January 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Market experts attribute this surge to a "safe-haven" demand sparked by social instability in Iran and potential intervention by the US administration. Domestic prices are further bolstered by a weaker Rupee and consistent accumulation by central banks, which have kept the floor high for the precious metal despite its record-breaking levels.

Gold Rate Today, January 12, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,28,890 INR 1,40,600 Mumbai INR 1,28,740 INR 1,40,450 Chennai INR 1,28,890 INR 1,39,640 Ahmedabad INR 1,28,790 INR 1,40,500 Kolkata INR 1,28,740 INR 1,40,450 Bengaluru INR 1,28,740 INR 1,40,450 Hyderabad INR 1,28,740 INR 1,40,450 Jaipur INR 1,28,890 INR 1,40,600 Pune INR 1,28,740 INR 1,40,450 Noida INR 1,28,890 INR 1,40,600 Gurugram INR 1,28,890 INR 1,40,600 Ghaziabad INR 1,28,890 INR 1,40,600 Lucknow INR 1,28,890 INR 1,40,600 Bhopal INR 1,26,820 INR 1,38,350 Jodhpur INR 1,28,790 INR 1,40,500 Srinagar INR 1,28,890 INR 1,40,600

What Is Driving Gold Rate Across India?

The current price action is not merely a local phenomenon but part of a global "rebasing" of gold's value. Analysts from JP Morgan and local commodity experts suggest that the metal is transitioning from a passive safe-haven to a crucial macro asset.

Geopolitical Unrest: Anti-government protests in Iran and the looming threat of US military deployment on the border have created a "gap-up" opening for the week.

Central Bank Diversification: Nations are aggressively stockpiling gold to diversify away from the US Dollar, a trend that has accelerated since late 2025.

Nations are aggressively stockpiling gold to diversify away from the US Dollar, a trend that has accelerated since late 2025. Currency Weakness: The Indian Rupee has seen a 5% weakness over the past year, making imported gold significantly more expensive for domestic buyers.

While gold continues its steady climb, silver has stolen the spotlight with even more dramatic gains. Today, silver is retailing near INR 2,52,380 per kilogram, a staggering increase fueled by a structural supply deficit and rising demand for AI infrastructure and solar panels. Gold Rate Today, January 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Looking ahead, commodity analysts at LKP Securities and ShareKhan predict that if gold breaches the immediate resistance level of INR 1,42,000, it could target INR 1,50,000 before the end of the second quarter. However, investors are cautioned to watch for "healthy pullbacks" of 10-15%, which are common in such aggressive bull markets and may offer better entry points for long-term holdings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).