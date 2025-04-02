Bharat Electronics Ltd (NSE: BEL) shares dropped over 5 per cent on April 2 after missing its FY25 order inflow target. The stock opened at INR 289.90 but slipped to INR 276.60 in early trade, down 5.27 per cent. BEL reported orders worth INR 18,715 crore for FY25, below its INR 25,000 crore projection. Despite this, the company saw 16 per cent revenue growth, with a provisional turnover of INR 23,000 crore. BEL’s export sales grew 14 per cent to USD 106 million, while its total order book stood at INR 71,650 crore as of April 1. Vodafone Share Price Today, April 2: Vodafone Shares Open Higher but Slip During Early Trade Amid Market Reaction to Government Stake Increase.

BEL Share Price Today, April 2:

BEL Share Price Slips Over 5% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

