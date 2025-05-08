San Francisco, May 8: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi defended the company's 'return-to-office' decision during an all-hands meeting when employees were criticised and asked questions. Uber announced that employees would be required to work three days a week from the office. Previously, the ride-hailing major allowed two days of work from an office in a week. This decision was not appreciated by many Uber employees who called out to him for it.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, "It is what it is... I'm sorry for that". He said that if the employees were for a sabbatical, this change could cause them to change their minds. Khosrowshahi explained that Uber was calling the employees to return to the office due to the impact on the company and learning. He said the company recognised the new changes would be "unpopular" with the staff but was willing to take that risk. Google Layoffs Continue: Tech Giant Lays Off 200 Employees From Its Global Business Unit Working in Sales and Partnership.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi addressed the influx of complaints during the all-hands meeting. The employees used Uber's internal Sildo forum to raise their concerns regarding the new work-from-home mandate and posed questions. Dara Khosrowshahi said that the questions and complaints were consolidated. He further said that Uber was a genai-powered company that needed to operate at its peak performance. General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automobile Giant To Cut Hundreds of Jobs in Israel Following Cruise Subsidiary Shutdown as Part of Global Restructuring Efforts.

Khosrowshahi suggested that the employees prioritise the learning and its impact on the company over the benefits. By saying this, he reportedly enraged the employees to push back against the decision. Uber's CEO was directly questioned by the employees about whether changes were made in the policy to encourage voluntary resignations. Dara Khosrowshahi denied having such an intention behind the decision. He explained that three-day work from office was not intended to cause layoffs and certainly not part of cost-cutting measures. He said, "But listen, good isn't good enough for us. We have to be great as a company."

