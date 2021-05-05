Every one of us has a dream, and an inner passion to achieve the same. There are several aspirations of individuals that stay in the core of India’s Dream Factory, Bollywood. Many individuals come to try their luck in this dream factory and aspire to work alongside their idols or role models. Every person who steps into this dream factory must have once desired to work with some acclaimed movie makers.

Amiee Misobbah, a stunning model turned actress, who successfully left her imprint on the modelling industry expressed her desire to work with some acclaimed filmmakers. “The journey till now has been very memorable, all the love that I got from fans is like a blessing. My journey as an actress has already started and I uphold the desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir one day. I believe the extraction of talent that Bhansali sir brings out from actors is path-breaking, I wish to work with him someday. His direction will help me flourish my acting skills”, said Amiee.

Besides Bhansali, Amiee also adores work of Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani and Anurag Kashyap. Amiee says, “I am a big fan of 3 idiots - a simple story covered with excellent direction was only possible by one-man, Mr Rajkumar Hirani. Also, for that matter the picturization and direction of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ was bang on with no room for error, a masterpiece by Zoya Akhtar ma’am. Also, the astounding story of ‘Manmarziyaan’ was something highly creative and glorifies the character as it exists in the real world.” The sensational Diva admires the work of these icons and desires to work with them someday to become a better version of herself.

Amiee started her modelling career at the age of 15, putting her first step in the glamour industry. The beauty, in the career span of 7 years, has been part of several highly rated modelling assignments with top brands of the country. Her passion and dedication towards work even brought her to the point, where she got a chance to work with several big names in Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Mika Singh amongst others. The amazing model recently turned producer taking a big step towards her success.