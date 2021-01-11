Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always left her fans across the globe mighty impressed with her works. Be it the ramp, films, chat shows, photoshoots, you name her work and everywhere she has set an example. Priyanka, aged 38, is not just a fabulous actress known for her works in Bollywood and Hollywood, but she is also a true fashionista. The global icon has often made heads turn at events or even when she steps out for a casual gathering. This time netizens are going gaga over her latest photoshoot pictures that she has shared on social media platforms, and even Alia Bhatt can’t keep calm about it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wraps Up Text For You In the UK, Posts An Emotional Farewell Post For Cast and Crew (View Post).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been featured on the cover of The Sunday Times Style Magazine. The actress has donned stunning outfits for the photoshoot and posed with absolute perfection. As the cover of the magazine highlights, one can indeed see ‘The Power Of Priyanka’ in the series of photographs shared by her. There are several comments dropped by the actress’ celebrity friends and the one shared by Alia Bhatt is something that even we totally agree. Alia has just mentioned one word with a few heart emojis and it is an apt description. Alia has called Priyanka ‘Boss’ after seeing these breathtaking pictures. Priyanka Chopra's New Pictures from her Recent Photoshoot Are a Perfect Example of Modern Style Meeting Vintage Flair!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas On The Cover Of Style Magazine

Bold And Beautiful

That Smile

Alia Bhatt’s Comment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the photoshoot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been styled by Molly Haylor. Her hairstyling has been done by Issac Poleon, whereas Ninni Nummela has done the makeup. And these wonderful pictures of the actress have been captured by Christina Ebenezer. Ain’t Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking gorgeous?

