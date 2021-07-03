Arman Brar being a Punjabi has all the fun in his life and his love for music has been witnessed since his early days. He hails from Bathinda, Punjab, and was born on 20 September 1997. He is a singer, lyricist, rapper and composer. He loved listening to music and soon developed an interest in creating and composing music. He started singing when he was young and that did offer him the confidence and courage to try and take a plunge in this industry when he reached Canada from Punjab.

While working in his own way, he took the formal plunge in the music industry in 2018 starting his musical journey in First Track released called Shikaar Khed De, however, for his second song, he took two years to make his comeback with the next song called Guns & Guts, which did create a good buzz in Surrey, Canada music world. And then there was no looking back for the singer as he came up with a number of songs including Husan, Kikli, Tees Maar Khan, and Kirpana to name a few.

He intends to come a long way and this has been his start and he has been applauded with top awards including Big Hits for his tracks like Kikli, Husan, and Tees Maar Khan. He is going steady and slow but has come a long way in it. He is an ardent pet lover and aspires to do something for them as well apart from doing good in the music world. Well, lets wait and watch as we see the young and talented singer and rapper accomplish more and more milestones in his life.