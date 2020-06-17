Bengali TV Serials Resume With New Episodes, Actors Maintain Social Distancing During Shooting, View Pics

Bengali TV serial viewers are finally getting to watch fresh content as shooting has resumed after a gap of almost three months due to the nationwide lockdown amid the spread of COVID-19. There is no doubt that certain safety precautions need to be followed during shooting, but one of the biggest challenges is also to bend the storyline keeping in mind today's scenario.

Interestingly, the dialogues have been written in such a manner that artistes have to maintain social distancing. Use of masks, hand sanitisers and frequent reference to how coronavirus and the lockdown have impacted everyone's lives are being made.

Below are a few images from popular Bengali serials where artistes are maintaining social distancing:

Still from a scene in Sreemoyee:

An actor tweeted an image showing how social distancing is being followed during Bengali TV Serial Kopal kundola shooting:

Here's a still from Ke Apon Ke Por, actors wearing masks

Mohor Serial, promo of the serial where actors are maintaining distance:

Senior actors also resume shooting:

Safety Precautions:

It is compulsory for all the artistes to wear masks except in front of the camera. No child artistes below the age of 10 years are allowed to shoot. Not more than 35 people will be allowed. According to reports, some of the production companies have made it compulsory for their technicians coming close to the actors to wear PPE kits and face shields. Frequent sanitisation of the props and costumes is being done to maintain hygiene.

Intimate Scenes to be Shot With Mannequins

According to a Times of India report, for intimate scenes, including hugging, producers are planning to use mannequins. However, for the time being, the writers have avoided any intimate scenes.

Reality Shows Shooting Not Allowed

Filming of reality shows is not permitted under the current guidelines. However, Star Jalsa has made a commendable effort in churning out fresh content for reality show 'Super Singer' where artistes shot content with the help of just their mobile phone cameras.

Maintaining social distancing during shooting is no doubt a difficult task, but it is interesting to see how channels are trying to overcome this challenge by introducing innovative concepts to entertain their audience. Due to the lockdown, we saw how several artistes, technicians faced hardships due to no payments. With shooting resuming, it is a relief that finally, the Bengali TV industry is trying its best to bounce back.

