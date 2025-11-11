Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Khushboo Ahirwar, aka Khushi Verma, a 27-year-old model, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, sparking nationwide outrage. Her boyfriend, Qasim Ahmed allegedly abandoned at a private hospital on Monday (November 10) morning and vanished. Hospital staff informed the police after Doctors declared her brought dead. Her family suspected foul play, pointing at the bruises and swelling on her body, after which Qasim was taken into police custody for interrogation. Who Was Khushboo Ahirwar? 27-Year-Old Bhopal Model Found Dead With Injuries, Family Alleges Murder by Live-In Partner in Bhopal.

Khushboo Ahirwar’s Boyfriend Qasim Ahmed Taken Into Police Custody

Khushboo Ahirwar's live-in partner, Qasim Ahmed, is currently being questioned by the police. The couple had reportedly been in a live-in relationship for one and a half years. Qasim claimed that he is innocent and denied assaulting his partner. Apart from this, a liquor smuggling case has been registered against him in Lateri.

Khushboo Ahirwar Suffered Pregnancy-Related Complications?

According to reports on Tuesday (November 11), Khushboo Ahirwar died due to pregnancy-related complications. DCP Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal revealed that the post-mortem report confirmed Khushboo's death was due to pregnancy complications. However, no injuries were confirmed on her body. The report revealed that her fallopian tube had been ruptured, which became a cause of her death.

Khushboo Ahirwar's Background

According to police station in-charge Prateek Singh, Khushboo, originally from Bamora Mandir in Sagar, and Qasim, a resident of Ujjain, had been in a live-in relationship for the past three years. They lived in a residential complex in Khajuri, where Qasim also ran a cafe. Khushboo was a rising model in Bhopal’s fashion scene and managed small modelling projects along with part-time jobs in her pursuit of becoming a successful model.

After hospital staff informed the police about Khushboo being brought dead to the JP Hospital, a manhunt was launched for Qasim. He was later taken into custody and interrogated to investigate a possible assault.

CCTV Footage

A CCTV footage obtained by the police showed Qasim taking Khusboo to the hospital on a stretcher. Khushboo's mother Laxmi Ahirwar revealed that the model's health deteriorated when they travelled from Ujjain to Bhopal, and Qasim admitted her to the hospital. However, after seeing her unconscious, he fled. Barbara Jankavski, ‘Human Barbie’ and Social Media Influencer From Brazil, Dies at 31 After Undergoing 27 Cosmetic Procedures To Look Like a Doll.

Aditya Raj Singh, ACP Zone-4, earlier in a statement said, "A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation based on the family's allegations. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination report.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

