Billie Eilish: All You Need to Know About the Bad Guy Singer Who Made History At Grammys 2020 

All You Need to know about Grammy Winner Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 2020 Grammy Awards are officially done and one artist who's the talk of the town currently is none other Billie Eilish. The 18-year-old managed to sweep all the major awards at the 62nd Grammys as she took home, Best New Artist, Song of Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year honours. The singer bagged Best Song of the Year for her track "Bad Guy". It was reported earlier that Eilish was slated to make history given that she bagged six nominations in the major categories. She has now dethroned Taylor Swift to become the youngest artist to win the Album of the Year honour. Grammys 2020: Michelle Obama Wins a Grammy for Her Best-Selling Memoir ‘Becoming’.

There's no doubt that Eilish has received immense love from critics and fans for her new album and hence it should come as no surprise that she has won all the major honours this year. For the uninitiated, Eilish won the album of the year award for her album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'. Eilish shared the honour with her brother Finneas who's the producer of the record. Eilish has created history with this year's Grammys as since she's only the second artist to have won all four General Field awards in one night. Christopher Cross previously did it in 1981. Here's all you need to know about Eilish's journey to fame!

Who is Billie Eilish?

If you have come across her pictures on Google, Eilish is often seen sporting baggy clothes and has neon hair. She's a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, who rose to fame after self-releasing her song “Ocean Eyes” when she was merely 14. Now 18, Eilish has become a pop icon and has managed to receive a huge fan base for her diverse music. Bad Guy: Here's the Billie Eilish Track That Bagged Song Of The Year Honour at 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (Watch Video).

Grammys History:

Billie Eilish created Grammys history by becoming the youngest artist to bag nomination in all four of the Academy’s top categories of Song, Album, Record of the Year and also Best New Artist. If this was any less, by winning all four, she's now created a record.

Check Out Billie Eilish's Song Bad Guy:

Billboard Records:

Eilish seems to be in a mood to create history with everything. Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, features 13 songs, 12 of those songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for a female artist. In 2019, she also had the second-highest first-week album sales of behind Ariana Grande.

As for Billie Eilish's music, there's nothing concrete about her genre and that's what fans love about her. Eilish's music is known to be a goth meets pop kind and she certainly loves trying different combinations. Over the last year, she has become the voice of the generation. Her achievements are only going higher as Eilish was recently signed on to sing for the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die.