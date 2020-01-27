Bad Guy: Here's the Billie Eilish Track That Bagged Song Of The Year Honour at 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (Watch Video)

Billie Eilish sweeps major awards at Grammys (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The most prestigious honours for music, Grammy Awards 2020 took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 and it was an evening of glitz and glamour clubbed with a lot of emotion as tributes were paid to the likes of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. The awards which honour the best in the music industry had some stiff competition this year with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X competing in major categories. One of the biggest awards of the night, the Song of the Year honour was bagged by Billie Eilish for her song "Bad Guy". The 18-year-old singer won her first-ever Grammy award alongside her brother and producer, Finneas O'Connell. Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Billie Eilish Wins Song Of The Year; Lizzo, Lil Nas X Bag Top Honours.

While accepting her award, Eilish said, "Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them. "I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things, but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful." The 18-year-old singer is the youngest winner in this category since Lorde, who was just 17 when she won the award in 2013 for co-writing "Royals."

Eilish's song "Bad Guy" is her fifth single from her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? . In the song lyrics Eilish taunts her lover for being a bad guy. The song's dance-pop beats received a positive response from critics and audiences. The song was a huge success and also reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow (View Pics).

Eilish was up for six awards at the 2020 Grammys including best new artist, album of the year and record of the year. She also won the pop vocal album award for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go.