With the teaser and the stirring anthem "Dada Kishan Ki Jai" already setting the tone, Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios have now unveiled a striking new poster for their upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. The release of the poster comes just a day before the highly anticipated trailer launch, building further excitement around what’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most awaited films. ‘120 Bahadur’ Trailer Launch: Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna To Pay Tribute at Major Shaitan Singh Bhati Memorial in Jodhpur.

Following the grand music album launch at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House, this new reveal sets the perfect stage for the film’s next big moment — the trailer, which drops tomorrow.

The makers took to social media to share the powerful new poster, along with a caption that evokes the scale and intensity of the true story it’s based on:

“17,000 feet. 120 men. 3,000 enemies. What happened next became history. Final battle begins — #120Bahadur trailer out tomorrow.”

The caption was also shared in Hindi, further fuelling anticipation among fans nationwide, “१७,००० फीट की ऊँचाई। १२० जवान। ३,००० दुश्मन। आगे जो हुआ, वो इतिहास बन गया। अंतिम युद्ध शुरू हो गया है #१२०बहादुर, ट्रेलर कल आएगा।”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

At the heart of 120 Bahadur lies the awe-inspiring story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. The film captures their indomitable spirit, unwavering courage, and ultimate sacrifice against overwhelming odds.

Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who led his men into one of the most defining battles in Indian military history. The film echoes a single, powerful line that sums up the soldiers’ spirit: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.” '120 Bahadur': The Full Music Album for Farhan Akhtar's War Drama Unveiled - Check Out the Beautiful Songs!

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is an Excel Entertainment Production. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025, promising an emotional and visually stunning tribute to India’s unsung heroes.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)