It was on this day that Imtiaz Ali gifted us our favourite character in Geet. A movie that still finds a place in our list of favourites, it was a heartwarming tale that manages to win our hearts time and again. While we all are curious to know the future of Geet and Aditya and if the movie will ever have a sequel, director Imtiaz Ali has now spilt beans on this possibility. The director in his recent conversation with Times of India was asked if we can expect a sequel to Jab We Met and his reply, well... wasn't affirmative. 13 Years of Jab We Met: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Geet Days, Shares A Click With Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali (View Post).

When asked if we can expect a sequel, Imtiaz Ali said, "I feel that a sequel of Jab We Met should not be made because really I have nothing to say in that story anymore. Maybe in some other way or other characters can feature in something that has to do with Jab We Met. But I feel Geet and Aditya, I would hate to create more conflict in their lives (smiles). I would just want to leave them in a space in our imaginations which is an interesting space where they are together and yet they are exactly who they personally and individually are and yes, with their twin daughters as we see in the last frame of Jab We Met." Fans Think Shahid Kapoor From Jab We Met Looks Similar to Cillian Murphy and the Memes Will Make You Say 'Who Did This?'.

The film will always be special for Kareena and Shahid. There were rumours that the couple parted ways while shooting for this movie but Imtiaz insists they never let their personal differences come in way of their shooting. "As far as their relationship is concerned, that’s personal and those things never affected the making of this film. As true professionals, they never let it," he said. Well, in the end, as they say, 'all's well that ends well.'

