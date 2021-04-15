As the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 1942: A Love Story clocked 27 years on Thursday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated the occasion by sharing a video montage on his social media. The Race 3 actor took us back in time by sharing a video montage on his Instagram handle containing a bunch of priceless candid moments from the film with the song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' playing in the background. Anil Kapoor Reminisces About Being A Background Dancer In Shabana Azmi Starrer Ek Baar Kaho, Says ‘Blessed To Be Here Today’ (Watch Video).

He captioned the post as, "Celebrating 27 Years Of 1942: A Love Story!"

Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor left heart emojis for her husband in the comments section of the post which garnered more than 29 thousand likes within a couple of hours of being shared. Set against the backdrop of social and political unrest amid India's revolutionary movement in the 1940s, the film starred Anil opposite Manisha Koirala. Anil Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture, Says ‘As You Get Older, Only Thing You Should Let Fade Are Your Denims’.

Their impeccable performances and magical chemistry in the movie provided audiences with a breath of fresh air and is still remembered as an unforgettable classic romantic drama. '1942: A Love Story' also featured actors Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Ashish Vidyarthi, among others. The film is also remembered for its timeless songs like 'Kuch Na Kaho' and 'Rim Jhim'.

Check Out Anil Kapoor;s Tweet Below:

Celebrating 27 Years Of 1942 : A Love Story! pic.twitter.com/Frcnx53zfK — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

