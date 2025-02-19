Salman Khan has once again captured the spotlight, this time for his involvement in a Hollywood venture. As confirmed by Filmfare, the Sikandar star is filming for a special role in the English remake of the 2021 Argentinian film Seven Dogs (originally Siete Perros). Directed by Rodrigo Guerrero, the movie’s Dubai set replicates Mumbai's bustling Dharavi neighbourhood. While Khan's exact role remains a mystery, reports suggest it's a brief cameo, as he is only in Dubai for a few days. Sanjay Dutt is also reported to be part of the project, and it's worth noting that this isn't Salman's Hollywood debut, as he starred in the 2007 film Marigold. The original movie (Siete Perros) centres around a lonely man living with seven dogs, facing objections from his neighbours. Salman Khan-Atlee Movie Shelved? Here’s What We Know About Their Ambitious Project With Rumoured Budget of INR 500 Crore!

Salman Khan Shoots for International Project in Dubai

