Actress Aahana Kumra is all set to make her podcast debut. She will narrate a story on the audio web series titled MnM Talkies. "I have recently started working on this podcast, which is produced and directed by Mantra," said Aahana, about the audio story called I Hear You, which tells the story of a detective named Priyamvada Parmar. Aahana Kumra Is Overjoyed to Get Special Handwritten Note from Amitabh Bachchan, Says ‘I Wish to Learn Gratitude from You and Jaya Ma’am’

"I am entering the voicing industry and I think Mantra is perhaps the best person to really hold my hand through this. I am very excited to collaborate with him and enter the new phase of my life. This is a new chapter in my life and I am happy to begin 2021 with this," she added. "The audio web-series will be released in February and I hope it does the fireworks!" the actress revealed her excitement about working in the Spotify show. Aahana Kumra Opens Up About Her Love for Bengali Food and the Culture of Kolkata

Aahana is currently seen on Rohan Sippy's web series Sandwiched Forever, which dropped recently. She portrays the role of Naina, and is paired opposite Kunaal Roy Kapur. The sitcom series also features Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth and Lubna Salim. Apart from this, Aahana will also be seen in the remake of the famous French television drama, Call My Agent!

