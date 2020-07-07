Coronavirus has certainly changed everything and one of the big things that you probably is surely going to be seeing your favourite celebs out and about in the city. From their gym outings to dinner dates, there was a time when paparazzi would capture it all and now thanks to the virus, the outings are limited. Although with Mumbai now in its unlock phase, we have been watching a few celebs step out for dubbing sessions and so on. Recently, Aamir Khan was snapped by paparazzi as he stepped out with his pet for a vet visit. Laal Singh Chadha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer's Next Schedule Likely To Be Shot In Kargil and Not Ladakh.

It has surely been a while since we saw Khan and we loved how he was seen sporting his lockdown look. The actor was seen flaunting his greys as he stepped out with his furry friend. The actor was seen sporting a black T-shirt along with grey trousers and obviously, the coronavirus necessity, a mask. We recently learnt about the actor's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha's next schedule getting moved from Ladakh to Kargil given the current border tensions. Although, we are yet to learn when the actor will begin shooting again amid the coronavirus situation. Check out Aamir Khan's pictures here. Aamir Khan's Happy Pictures With Gippy Grewal's Baby Are Damn Cute!

Aamir Khan Spotted at a Pet Clinic:

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Aamir's next release Laal Singh Chadha is slated for a December release though with the current situation delaying the production, we wonder if the film may get postponed. Aamir's last release was Thugs Of Hindostan which released in 2018 and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actor on-screen soon.

