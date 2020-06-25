Aamir Khan is busy thinking about how to resume the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha these days. While the actor was completely involved in his upcoming project, a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, the coronavirus scenario all the world brought everything to a standstill. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the screens on Christmas 2020 bur obviously, owing to its delayed shooting, the actor is thinking about pushing it to December 2021. The same delay has also prompted him to push the shooting dates of Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake. Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS Being a Part of Vikram Vedha Remake, Lafdebaaz; Unsure About Go Goa Gone 2!

A trade source in his conversation with Mid-Day said, "Almost 40 per cent of Laal Singh Chaddha remains to be shot. Aamir is certain that he will not return to the set until the situation improves. He does not want to risk the safety of the cast and crew at any cost. In all likelihood, he will resume shooting only after October and is eyeing a Christmas 2021 release for the film. He has informed Neeraj Pandey, who is producing Vikram Vedha, that he will begin work on the thriller only after the release of Laal Singh Chadha." Aamir Khan's Latest Leaked Pictures From Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot Will Make You Mistake Him For Tom Hanks from Forrest Gump!

The actor is currently working out of his Panchgani residence and will "re-work his dates for the movie after he returns to the city," informed the same source. Meanwhile, Saif had earlier confirmed his association with the Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer. While Saif will replace Madhavan as the cop, Aamir will step into Sethupathi's shoes. Pushkar-Gayathri who directed the original will return to the director's chair once again. The remake is now expected to hit the screens in December 2022.

