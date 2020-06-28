Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai celebrates his birthday today and his leading actresses have showered him with heaps of warms wishes. The ace filmmaker of Bollywood, who's probably on every actor's wishlist is busy penning his upcoming project these days and we wonder if that includes a sequel to Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer. But that's a topic for some other day. Currently, let's discuss how his actresses are sharing some birthday wishes for the man who probably gave them some memorable movies to boast of in their careers. Aanand L Rai Birthday: Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu, Zero - Director's Movies Ranked From Worst To Best.

Sonam Kapoor who worked with Rai in Raanjhana took to her Instagram account to wish the filmmaker and crediting him for the change he brought in her life. "Happy happy birthday Anand sir! Thanks for changing everything in my life. Forever indebted to you, for having the confidence in me. Also cannot wait to eat with you again," she captioned while sharing a picture with him on her account.

Check Out their Pictures

Sonam, Anushka and Katrina wish Aanand L Rai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to his Zero ladies, Anushka Sharma, who's currently basking in the glory of Bulbbul took to her Instagram story to wish the filmmaker on his very special day. And following her was her co-star, Katrina Kaif who was appreciated for her acting skills in his last Shah Rukh Khan starrer. While Zero failed to rule at the box office, the trio had a blast while shooting for it and Rai deserves all the credit for the same. Aanand L Rai Reveals About Akshay Kumar’s Role In Atrangi Re!

On days when Aanand L Rai isn't busy with his direction, he's also producing movies under his own banner. A talented filmmaker and a gem in Bollywood, Rai deserves to be applauded for his sheer brilliance. Happy Birthday, Aanand L Rai!

