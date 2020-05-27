AbRam Khan Birthday: 7 Pics of Shah Rukh Khan With His Son That Scream LOVE

AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child, AbRam Khan through surrogacy. In no time, the baby boy of the King of Bollywood became a sweetheart of the actor's fans and internet in general. Today, the dimpled boy turns 7. Yes, he is already a big boy now and we wonder where the time flew! It has been seen how the toddler has been tagging along with his dad everywhere. Suhana Khan Celebrates Her Lockdown Birthday in Style as She Posts Gorgeous Slo-Mo Videos on Turning 20! (View Post).

SRK too loves to flaunt every cute shenanigan that AbRam does. From his cute words to his drawings, the entire Khan family is in awe of the tiniest member. But as we know, the kid has some special affection towards his father as there are loads of pictures of their bonding available on the internet. On the birthday of King Khan's youngest prince, we bring to you some of the coolest and adorbs snaps of them to you!

Chill Time With Papa

Like Father, Like Son!

Say Hii!

Twinning in White

Eat, Eat, Repeat!

Proud Dad

Photo Shoot Time

Well, will you be surprised if he grows up to be a star like King! Meanwhile, the superstar's other two kids are already an internet sensation. Aryan Khan assisted his father while giving a voiceover to Hindi version of animated film Lion King. Suhana Khan showed her acting skills through a short film she shot for educational purposes. Her performance was loved by all. She is also waiting to complete her education before being a part of Bollywood full-fledged.