Tu Yaad Aya Song: Adnan Sami's Melodious Love Ballad Featuring the Gorgeous Adah Sharma is Sure to Melt Your Hearts (Watch Video)

Adnan Sami song Tu Yaad Aya (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/T-Series)

Remember those amazing song videos of Adnan Sami featuring Bollywood beauties such as Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Mahima Choudhary among others, well here's a new one. The singer has now released a new song video featuring Adah Sharma. The song has been titled "Tu Yaad Aya". This is a comeback tack for Sami after a long hiatus. The singer recently won the prestigious Padma Shri award and is all set to get back to music now. After sharing a song teaser, the full song is finally out now and we have to say it is great to have the singer back. The track is high on romance and we have to say what a perfect time to release it, especially given that Valentine's Day is around the corner. Padma Awards 2020: Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and Ekta Kapoor Feel Elated on Being Conferred Padma Shri.

Sharing the full song, Adnan Sami took to Twitter saying, "The heartfelt melody of #TuYaadAya will hold a special place in your heart! Song out now." We have to agree it is indeed a heartfelt melody. Adam Sharma looks gorgeous in the track and is sporting some beautiful traditional looks. The amazing song video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. It does have a charm of Sami's old songs and we bet his fans are going to love it.

Check Out Adnan Sami's New Song Here:

Speaking to IANS, Adnan Sami had revealed that he was keen on making a comeback soon. He said, "I also felt 'bahot ho gaya aaram' (I've had enough rest), I owe it to people who have given me so much to give them something back. 'Tu yaad aaya' is my way of saying thank you to everyone for all the affection and love they have blessed me with for years." Padma Shri For Adnan Sami Draws Flak, Father of Pakistan-Origin Singer Had Fought in 1965 War Against India, Point Out Twitterati.

Fans of Sami are already going gaga over the song and are also calling him a 'Master of Romantic songs' in comments. Sami's beautiful vocals and Adah Sharma's graceful moves make this track a stunner to look at. Catch the new song and tell us how you find it in comments below!