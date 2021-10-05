Adil Hussain is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood right now. It’s like when you see him on the big screen, a brilliant performance is guaranteed! Before getting noticed in Bollywood, he had already made his name as a theatre artist. Well, he always wanted to be an actor and started the prep for it when he was five-year-old via doing stand-up shows. However, his journey to be a kalakar, was not at all easy, as his father wanted him to be a professor and the rest is history. And as the Multi-talented star celebrates his birthday today (October 5), we list down five of his best performances that prove he’s pure gold. Adil Hussain: I Didn’t Want To Act in Films, Most of the Films Didn’t Inspire Me.

Maati

Adil Hussain and Paoli Dam are terrific in this Bengali film. Even though the movie revolves around the actress and her past, Adil's role as a soft-spoken person namely Jamil in the flick is likable. The way his character has been written will make melt your heart.

Ishqiya

It was via this film that Adil grabbed eyeballs. His role in the romantic musical was little, but he did make a lasting impression. The actor as Vidyadhar Verma in the movie who used others for personal gains stood out in front of prolific stars like Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah.

What Will People Say

A must-watch film that’s hard-hitting as well as thought-provoking. There are times when a certain character (positive/negative) stays in your mind for a long time and Hussain as an orthodox father in this one does the same. The movie is available on Netflix. Pareeksha Teaser: Adil Hussain Stars in This Emotional Tale of a Father Struggling to Get His Gifted Child Educated (Watch Video).

English Vinglish

Hussain’s character in this Sridevi-starrer is what we generally see in real life. He plays the role of a husband who shows zero appreciation towards his wife. The actor gets into the skin of Satish Godbole supremely well, sans being evil. The last sequence where he’s a changed man is inspirational.

Pareeksha

Prakash Jha’s this movie saw Adil Hussain as a rickshaw puller who wants to give the best education to his son even if it costs him anything and everything. He does a stunning job and is class apart in this emotional tale.

That’s it, guys! These are our top five picks when it comes to Adil Hussain's performances. Yes, we know he was also great in Life of Pi, Mukti Bhawan, Raag to name a few. Here’s wishing the National award winner a great birthday!

