As we reflect on this special time of year, it's impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the most cherished bond in our lives: the one with our mothers. Throughout history, mothers have stood as the embodiment of love, guiding us as our first teachers through life's essential lessons. Their nurturing care remains an irreplaceable cornerstone, shaping us into who we are today. When a woman starts her journey as a mother, the pressure to become a great mother makes it difficult to perform other duties as a regular person. Soon, on this special day, let us make our mothers feel extra special for everything they have done for us. This year's Mother's Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 11. Mother’s Day 2025 Quotes: Heartfelt Sayings, WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Instagram Captions, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Remind Her She Is Loved.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and since it also happens on the weekend, we have a perfect plan to spend the special day with your dear mother. Here are our top picks of heartwarming films that will make your Mother's Day unforgettable.

1. ‘Dangal’ (2016)

Dangal is a 2016 biographical sports drama helmed by Nitesh Tiwari starring Aamir Khan, Fathima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Sakshi Tanwar. The film features Aamir Khan portraying the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who embarks on a journey to train his daughter, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, to become professional wrestlers. Sakshi Tanwar, who plays their mother, has her own journey of struggles of preparing her daughters for the same.

2. ‘Mimi’ (2021)

Mimi is a 2021 comedy-drama directed by Dinesh Vijan, featuring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a surrogate who gets attached to the child and faces a mountain of challenges ahead. The movie beautifully displays the unbreakable bond shared by a mother and her child.

3. ‘Secret Superstar’ (2017)

Secret Superstar is a 2017 film helmed by Advait Chandan. It tells the story of a young girl who, with the support of her mother, strives to excel in a field dear to her. The film stars Aamir Khan, Zarina Wasim and Meher Vij in the lead roles.

4. ‘English Vinglish’ (2012)

Directed by Gauri Shinde, this 2017 comedy-drama follows the journey of Shashi, a middle-aged housewife portrayed by Sridevi, who enrols in an English language course to boost her confidence and validity from her family. The cast also includes Adil Hussain and Mehdi Nebbou.

5. ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007)

Often hailed as one of the best emotional movies of Bollywood, Taare Zameen Par tells the story of an artistically gifted eight-year-old dyslexic boy and his supportive teacher who helps him discover his true potential. Aamir Khan directs the movie and also stars in it alongside Tisca Chopra and Darsheel Safary in lead roles. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Postpones Release of His Upcoming Film’s Trailer Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

Spending time with your mother can be the greatest gift to her, and we suggest you do it with our pick of Bollywood movies. So this Mother's Day, shower her with love and always remember to be grateful for all her sacrifices. Here's wishing a happy Mother's Day to all the brave women out there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2024 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).