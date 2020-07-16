Facts will be facts and one of them which our country has been struggling since ages is the education system. Well, a lot has been written and documented about the same. However, filmmaker Prakash Jha's upcoming film, Pareeksha narrates the trouble of a poor family trying to get their child admitted to an English school. The film is set to release on ZEE5 on August 6, 2020. The first official teaser of the movie has dropped online and it has many layers to it. From being intense, emotional to also giving a reality check, it conveys it all. Virgin Bhanupriya Movie Review: Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Adult Comedy’ Is Both Juvenile and Humourless.

The clip starts with actor Adil Hussain a cycle-rickshaw rider singing 'baba black sheep'. Cut straight to the plot, Hussain's son who studies in a government school is good at studies and so his father wants him to be part of an English medium school. The affluents not-so-cool behaviour to the hardships Adil goes through while getting his child a decent education as well is portrayed quite well in the video. Prakash Jha Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of The Director That Should Be Watched By Anyone Who Claims To Be A Movie Buff.

Check Out The Teaser of Preeksha Below:

Earlier in a statement, Adil had said, “Pareeksha is a very important film of our time, which tells a story of a Brilliant Boy being deprived of his right to education due to his poverty-stricken family. The far-reaching consequences of such a situation are disastrous!. Pareeksha is such a story, which will stir your heart. And make feel better, that you witnessed something you thought not possible! Watch it on ZEE5.” The film also stars Priyanka Bose and Sanjay Suri in key roles. Stay tuned!

