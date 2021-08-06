Aditya Narayan celebrates his birthday today. Now this generation may not be aware of his contribution to the 90s as a kid. The cute, chubby Aditya was a fan favourite. He has even acted with Salman Khan in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes with Shah Rukh Khan and appeared in Aamir Khan's Rangeela as well. That's a very rare distinction. We all are aware that Aditya sings quite well and that's genetic. Udit Narayan has been the voice of the 90s for all the heroes after Kumar Sanu. But Aditya's musical journey began at a very early stage. So on his birthday, we would like to talk to you about Aditya's songs he sung as a kid. In fact, he did a bit of rapping too!

Akele Hum Akele Tum - Title track

AKAT is the story of a father and son in the second half. Aamir Khan and Adil Rizvi's bonding reached a pinnacle when they enacted the title track which was sung by Aditya and his father Udit Narayan. How fitting!

Rangeela Re - Rangeela

Aditya rapped in the song and surmised everything the kids in the 90s were bothered about.

Chota bachcha jaan ke - Masoom

Aditya gave so much power and emotions to this song that it became a rage. It is still the best way to shut up anyone elder bullying kids!

Mera mulk, mera watan - Diljale

Keeping the copy controversy aside, the happier version of this song has Aditya Narayan singing a few couplets of this beautiful patriotic song with Kumar Sanu.

I love my India - Pardes

Narayan takes to rapping here too and adds the perfect contrast to a desi number elaborating about the great riches of India.

Chupdi Chachi - Chachi 420

Narayan has sung many other songs before this happened, but this is a fan-favourite. Vishal Bharadwaj's music coupled with Narayan's young voice made this song a treat to hear and watch.

Mujhe maaf karna - Biwi No 1

We all are pretty amused and amazed at this song from the Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor film but the innocent voices of Aditya and Amol just gets etched in your heads.

Which among these is your favourite Aditya Narayan tracks?

