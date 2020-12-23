Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares pictures of her beautiful family life on Instagram. Although she is not active on social media unlike other celebrities in the industry, this gorgeous actress breaks the internet whenever she posts a photograph. This time Aishwarya has posted a picture of her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya and in the backdrop one can also see the photo frame of her late father Krishnaraj Rai. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pose For Cute Selfies With Their ‘Darling Angel Aaradhya’ On Her Ninth Birthday! (View Pics).

This picture is special as it is the 51st wedding anniversary of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s parents, Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Rai. The actress fondly remembered her father on this special occasion and this heartwarming post shared by her is melting hearts. While posting this pic, Aishwarya wrote, “MINE Happy Anniversary Mommyyy-Doddaaa n Daddyyy- Ajjaaa LOVE YOUUUUU.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father was an army biologist and he died in March 2017 at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, the actress along with her mother had spent time at an NGO to create awareness about cleft lips.

