Akshay Kumar turns 53 on September 9, 2020, but his fitness and youthful vigour can compete with youngsters in their '20s. One of the biggest superstars in Bollywood right now, Akshay is going through his best phase in his career, delivering back to back superhits and and also being ranked among the richest actors by Forbes. He is also going to be busy ahead, what with Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb ready for release, and Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj in the pipeline. As the popular saying goes, 'Make hay while the Sun shines.' Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Workout And Diet That Keep Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Super Fit (Watch Videos).

But for this story, we will go back to Akshay's humble beginnings back to the time when he wasn't even Akshay Kumar, but was known by his original name - Rajiv Bhatia. Hardcore Akshay fans know that his first film as the lead was the 1991 film Saugandh, though the first film he signed as the lead was Deedar, opposite Karishma Kapur, which got delayed and was released an year later. Kareena Kapoor Khan Claims Karisma Is Akshay Kumar's First Co-Star And She Is Right - Here's How!

But way before Saugandh and Deedar happened, Akshay had made his screen debut in a 1988 film, whose screentime lasted merely about seven seconds. The movie was Aaj, one of Mahesh Bhatt's lesser known movies that starred Raj Babbar, Smita Patil, Kumar Gaurav, Marc Zuber, and Anamika Pal.

Akshay, then as Rajiv Bhatia, appeared in the opening sequences as an unnamed karate instructor. We tried to find a good clip of his scene for you, but what we have is a pretty dark print of the movie that we have embedded. Hint - the guy who is getting karate-chopped by the girl, before showing off an impressive flip - That's Akshay!

Interestingly, there is a story that it is through Aaj that Rajiv Bhatia became Akshay Kumar. The gossip has it that he loved Kumar Gaurav's character name so much that he borrowed both the actor and his character's first names as his screen name - Akshay Kumar. In 2016, when Hindustan Times tried to ask Akshay if this is true, he messaged back with a smiley. So should we take that as a yes? Hugh Grant Birthday Special: 5 Romcoms of the Notting Hill Actor That Inspired These Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor Starrers.

Interestingly it is not just Akshay, among his peers, who had such humble beginnings. Shah Rukh Khan had a two scene appearance in the television film In Which Annie Gives It To Those Ones. Aamir Khan was one of the many newcomers in Ketan Mehta's 1984 film Holi. Salman Khan had a supporting role in Meri Biwi Ka Jawab Nahi. At least, they all had lines. Poor Akshay had to wait for three more years for get himself heard, and now he is on a roll!

