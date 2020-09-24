Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday took out time from his busy outdoor schedule in the UK, to seek blessings at a Gurudwara in the country. Sharing a glimpse of his visit, Akshay wrote: "Had a rather blessed morning... spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months," he wrote, tagging his post with #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude and #IkOnkar. Vaani Kapoor and Bell Bottom Team Has a Special Birthday Gift For Akshay Kumar (Watch Video)

Akshat also posted a picture of him praying at the Gurudwara, with his head covered with a white cloth. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Bellbottom" in the UK. He is accompanied by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children there. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special! From Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb to Bell Bottom, Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood’s Box-Office Khiladi

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post Below:

"Bellbottom" is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari and the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma S. Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).