Akshay Kumar to Collaborate with Ekta Kapoor for an Action Comedy, Film to Release in 2021?

Akshay Kumar to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor next? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is on a signing spree and he's pretty determined to have five releases in 2021. The actor who will soon kickstart the promotion of Rohit Shetty's next, Sooryavanshi is rumoured to have bagged Ekta Kapoor's next action-comedy. The duo had last worked together in Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara that had hit the screens in 2013. A report in Mumbai Mirror states that the Good Newwz actor has already signed Kapoor's next production and the formal announcement will be made once the script is locked. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Cop Drama to be Screened 24x7 in Theatres.

“Akshay signed the film around 10 days ago. The logistics are currently being worked out and the script is being finalised,” said the source close to the production in his conversation with the tabloid. This yet untitled film will be a comic caper with some action and lots of humour. “It will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a lavish scale. Like all his films, Akshay will complete this one too in a start-to-finish schedule," added the source further. Akshay and Ekta were apparently discussing various ideas in different genres before finalising this project. The shooting is expected to start by this year-end and the movie will most probably release in the second half of 2021. Aanand L Rai Reveals Details About Akshay Kumar’s Role In Atrangi Re!

When it comes to 2021, Akshay already has three movies slated for release. After Bachchan Panday with Kriti Sanon, he has Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and later Bell Bottom where he plays a spy. This production with Ekta Kapoor will be his fourth release and he's determined to sign one more. Akshay wants to ensure that he has five movies in different genres for next year. The announcement about his fifth project will be made shortly. The actor sure loves working round the clock.