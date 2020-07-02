It was recently reported that Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended an invitation to as many 819 artists who are spearheading the cause of cinema across the globe and it also included the like of Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt from India. The list also includes other Indian artists such as documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya and we can't help but be proud that such talented folk have been chosen to represent India at a global level. The Academy has been changing several guidelines to push diversity and inclusion and this move is in keeping with that. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a note on being invited to be a part of the Academy. Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Neeta Lulla Among the 819 New Members Invited to Join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a beautifully worded post that spoke about cinema being the glue that binds us all across countries and borders, the actress said she felt "honoured" and "humbled" to be given this opportunity. Sharing a note on Instagram, Alia wrote, "There' s also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the sake of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage. Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world."

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Post Here:

Referring to the current situation with the pandemic and also the general toxicity of social media culture, the actress ended her note saying, "In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when the very social media mat's meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are the glue that binds us." Sadak 2 on Disney+Hotstar: Alia Bhatt Reveals The Poster of Mahesh Bhatt Directorial and It Looks Divine.

Alia in a short while has managed to make a mark in Bollywood. She has given some powerful performances in films such as Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy and more. We can't wait to see how the actress will proudly represent Indian cinema at the global stage as a member of the Academy.

