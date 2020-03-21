Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Kangana Ranaut Is Elated That People Can Now Watch Panga on Hotstar in Self-Quarantine

Panga Movie Still (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Kangana Ranaut says her movie Panga is very close to her heart. Kangana is happy that her film Panga will now stream on Hotstar VIP in this difficult time due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. Women have donned several different hats since time immemorial; from a bread-winner to a home-maker. "'Panga' brings to life the tug-of-war between passion and responsibilities in the most idealistic way possible," Kangana said. Malaika Arora Taps Her Passion, Cooks ‘Malabari Stew’ for the Family During Her Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video)

"The movie begs to answer the question: for how long will women have to sacrifice their dreams to build a perfect family, and who says we can't do it all? It's a movie that is close to my heart and I'm certain many women across the country will relate to it. "In a time when going to the theatre is a big no-no, people can enjoy this movie at the touch of a button on Hotstar VIP," she added. COVID-19 Outbreak: Sonu Nigam Is Self-Quarantined with His Family in Dubai, Singer to Perform Live For Fans During the Janata Curfew on March 22.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, released on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. It had its digital premiere on Hotstar VIP on March 20.

Talking about her role in the movie, Neena said: "What really added to the flavour of the movie, that women truly led the show from the front. With strong co-stars like Kangana and Richa and a director par excellence like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the storyline struck a chord with all of us. What you see on screen is an amalgamation of heartfelt emotions with a powerful screenplay and great direction; and now people across the country can enjoy this movie."