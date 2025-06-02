Singer, actor, music director, and producer Himesh Reshammiya, aka Lord Himesh, is blessing fans with his highly awaited Cap Mania Tour across India. During one of his recent gigs at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on Saturday (May 31), the iconic singer mentioned Paresh Rawal and the Hera Pheri movies amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the cult comedy franchise's third instalment. While he didn’t directly address the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, his unexpected mention of Paresh Rawal and the legendary films could be seen as a subtle nod to the current situation. ‘Akshay Bhai, Mere Pe Case…’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy, Harbhajan Singh Jokes Surya Kumar Yadav Could Replace Paresh Rawal As Babu Bhaiya in Iconic Comedy Franchise (Watch Video).

Himesh Reshammiya Gives Shout Out to Paresh Rawal Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Himesh Reshammiya could be seen halting his performance midway to talk about Paresh Rawal and the Hera Pheri films. He could be heard telling the crowd, "Hera Pheri, he was fantastic. Hera Pheri 2 he was fantastic and he was also great in" and went on to sing the line "Jumme raat, raat hai aaja saath, saath nibhaja saath, saath nibhaja" from his epic Phir Hera Pheri song "O Meri Zohrajabeen", in which Paresh Rawal featured alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Himesh Rawal Remembers Paresh Rawal As He Sings ‘O Meri Zohrajeeb’ at Mumbai Concert

Fans turned up in huge numbers at Himesh Reshammiya's Cap Mania Tour in Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Saqib Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal and Veer Pahariya, also attended it. For those living under a rock, Paresh Rawal recently announced his decision to quit Hera Pheri 3, leaving millions of fans disappointed. The sudden move surprised the makers, including Akshay Kumar, who had bought the rights to the franchise for a whopping sum. The Bollywood superstar sent Rawal a legal notice claiming INR 25 crore in damages through his production company, Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar Rebukes Journalist Over 'Hera Pheri 3' Question and Paresh Rawal's Exit (Watch Video).

When a reporter publicly raised the matter at Housefull 5's trailer launch in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar refused to discuss it, saying it was not the right place. He also requested fans of the franchise not to attack Paresh Rawal for his decision, as he has been a long-time friend and collaborator whom he deeply admires. However, he added that the matter would be handled in a legal manner.

