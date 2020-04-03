Amitabh Bachchan Gets Slammed by Netizens Once Again, This Time for His Homeopathy Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels homeopathic medicine may come up with ways to counter the coronavirus. At the same time, he is hopeful that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the deadly virus which has turned into a pandemic. Big B took to Twitter on Friday to express: "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics." Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Fake Coronavirus Whatsapp Forward Tweet After Getting Trolled By Netizens.

However, a section of netizens didn't agree with the actor's thoughts. A user commented: "Sir I request you to only go for homeopathy treatment if you get infected. World would be a betttr place." Referring to his recent social media post which became a subject of controversy, another user trolled: "According to him makkhi can spread #coronavirus." However, some users agreed with the veteran actor's point of view. A fan commented: "India will surely find the solution for this epidemics sir. AYUSH is doing great job in providing the correct and necessary information to general public during this epidemic." Amitabh Bachchan Tweets After Getting Discharged from the Hospital, Ask Netizens about Sleep.

T 3491 - As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRH42UGjFY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

Thank you for informing that homeopathy is responsible for your state of mind. We'll stay away. — fallendownawell (@fallendownawel1) April 3, 2020

not cool. we need a daily dose of humor & he is providing it in abundance... free of cost. — Vijay Pradhaan (@PradhaanVijay) April 3, 2020

According to him makkhi can spread #coronavirus — Mehergargh (@mehergardhBaloc) April 3, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan recently faced flak in the virtual world for sharing a video where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a fact which was denied by the health ministry.