Actress Ananya Panday has shared a mantra she believes in on social media. Ananya took to Instagram, where she is seen posing on a beach with the sea in the backdrop. In the picture, she looks stunning in a casual white and navy blue sweatshirt.

"Less attitude, more gratitude," wrote the actress alongside the image, who is currently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Instagram Post Below:

Ananya's latest release is "Khaali Peeli". The film also stars Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in a pan-Indian film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

