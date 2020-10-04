Leaving the nepotism debate, let's for once just talk about all the good things or simply the things that we admire in Ananya Panday. Her styling department for example. The star kid who has a penchant for millennial fashion is certainly a celebrity name we look up to. Her choices are fun, feminine and frolicking. The good thing about her wardrobe is the way she picks designs that flatter her lean body type. She sticks to shorts and cutesy dresses that enhance her chirpiness while also marking her as femme fatale. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Ananya who started with the E-promotions of Khaali Peeli recently picked a casual but striking twinset by Pink Porcupines. Her black off-shoulder corset crop top looked cute with colourful striped shorts. The outfit was meant to strike a chord with all the young girls who are ardent devotees of fashion. Ananya prefered to keep her look otherwise simple by picking nothing but a pair of hoops, beach waves and subtle makeup to go with. Though simple, the styling was effective and most importantly, fuss-free. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Red Dress by Yousef Aljasmi.

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not that her look is really admirable but it isn't bad as well. We prefer placing it on the edge of something that's boring but not boring enough. Ask us to rate her look and we'd probably give a 2.5/5. Now, coming to you. What's your take on it? Do you think her look is passable or did she nail it really well? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply vote for your desired option below.

