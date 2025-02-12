Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, is all set to release in April, this year. Director Rajkumar Santoshi said, “Andaz Apna Apna is very close to my heart and I am very excited to hear that it is re-releasing again this April.” The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, originally released on November 4, 1994. The film will be re-released all over India by Cinepolis. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Completes 30 Years: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Muhurat Shot to Sunny Deol’s Dropped Cameo, 30 Facts About Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s Cult Comedy That Might Fascinate You!

The filmmaker added, "Namrata, Priti and Amod Sinha, producers and children of Shri Vinay Kumar Sinha who had produced the film, are completely committed to bringing the film to the Indian audience on the big screen. They said, “We want to re-release the film on a grand scale. We have restored and remastered the whole film in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound. From Andaz Apna Apna to Don, 7 Times Bollywood Movies Made Fool Out of You With Their 'Gotcha' Twists! (Watch Videos).

'Andaz Apna Apna' to Re-Release in April 2025

AAMIR KHAN - SALMAN KHAN: 'ANDAZ APNA APNA' TO *RE-RELEASE* THIS APRIL... TEASER DROPS *TOMORROW*... The cult-comedy #AndazApnaApna is making a grand comeback to *theatres* in April 2025, 31 years after its original release in 1994.

“It’s our tribute to our father who stood against all odds to make this film and we are tremendously proud of this legacy,” he added. Andaz Apna Apna is an action comedy. The plot elements of the film were later used in other language films such as Ullathai Allitha, Veedevadandi Babu and Galate Aliyandru, though none being a frame-to-frame remake. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, the film has emerged as a cult film over the years.

The plot focuses on two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father's wealth. They soon realize that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary.

Apart from the hilarious plot, the film is known for some of the most iconic dialogues, which are used colloquially even today. The lines include “Mein toh kehta hu aap purush hi nahi hai... maha purush hain maha purush!”, “Yeh Teja Teja kya hai, yeh Teja Teja, “Omelette ka raja, aur bread ka badshsh... Bajaj... Hamara Bajaj”, “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai” and “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main.”

