Angrezi Medium: 10 Best Moments From Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film That Are Bound to Win You Over (SPOILER ALERT)

Angrezi Medium: 10 Best Moments From Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film That Are Bound to Win You Over

Angrezi Medium is having all sorts of bad luck. For one, its lead actor, Irrfan Khan, has reportedly relapsed back to the health problem he was suffering from by the end of the shoot, and the actor was not available for promotions and interviews. Secondly, the movie cannot choose a worse time to release, with the world in the grip of the Coronavirus outbreak and theatres in New Delhi, Orissa and few other places in the country shut down till the end of March. Pretty sure, that the audiences in other places of the country where the shutdown hasn't happened will also think twice before going to a cinema-hall for the sake of their own safety. Needless to say, Angrezi Medium is looking at a box office failure. Coronavirus Effect: Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium to Re-Release in Kerala, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir After March.

Which is quite sad, since Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, is a pretty decent entertainer with Irrfan giving one of his finest performances in the film, with able support from Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. The movie is about a halwai from Udaipur who wants his daughter to get an admission in a London college, and his efforts to get that happened, including trying to take up British citizenship.

Angrezi Medium has been getting mixed reviews too, though some of the criticisms feel unfair. Like, Angrezi Medium not being able to match the benchmark set by its predecessor, Hindi Medium that came out in 2017. If you ask my opinion, both the films share the same flaws of a narrative that is pretty average and often, far-fetched, saved by some light-hearted moments and incredible performances. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Is Excellent, Radhika Madan Impresses in This Feel-Good Entertainer, Kareena Kapoor Has Limited Scope.

Some were also not happy with Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in the fair. Their disappointment is kinda valid, since Kareena has only a handful scenes, that don't really matter to the main plotline that needed a star like her. But Kareena is more of a supporting player in the film, just like Hrithik Roshan was in Luck By Chance. Or Shah Rukh Khan in Hey Ram. And she is too good in her role.

While we can't ask people to go watch Angrezi Medium in theatres and make a call by themselves if the movie is good or not, let's use this feature to look at the 10 moments in the film that managed to impress us.

A Drunk Tarika Fooling Her Father

A Still from Angrezi Medium

After making it a goal to study in London and convincing her father Champak (Irrfan Khan) for that, Tarika meets her friends and have her first drink so that she can get a taste of being a Londoner. When she reached home late and finds Champak waiting for her, she not only manages to save herself from getting caught, Tarika also deceived Champak into doubting if he had one (he didn't). This scene does a good job of utilising the comic skills of both the actors, and establishing their chemistry.

Champak's Determination to Send Tarika To London

A Still from Angrezi Medium

After Champak inadvertently screws up Tarika's scholarship at Truford University in London, he goes to plead to the principal of her college (whose husband he ousts as a corrupt judge). When she tears off her papers and throws it over him, Champak declares that he will send his daughter to London anyhow, to the same college. Champak regrets not allowing his dead wife to pursue further studies, and through his daughter, he finds an opportunity to redeem himself. The scene is remembered for not only being Angrezi Medium's driving point but also for Irrfan's excellent performance.

When Tarika Finds Herself Alone in London

A Still from Angrezi Medium

Champak and his well-meaning, but competitive cousin Gopi (Deepak Dobriyal) get deported from London over a pickle bottle and communication problems. Tarika, who is clueless about these happenings, couldn't manage to reach out to them and realises that she is stranded in a new land with no loved ones. She breaks down at the thought, making us realise that despite her courage and determination, Tarika is still a little girl at heart with her own insecurities.

Pankaj Tripathi's Scene-Stealing Cameo

A Still from Angrezi Medium

The film's most hilarious scene comes courtesy Pankaj Tripathi. Appearing only for one scene, Pankaj Tripathi gives us the best cameo seen in recent times. Playing the brother of Champak's friend (Kiku Sharda), he is a dubious travel agent in Dubai, who suggests Champak and Gopi to enter London through 'other' means. Be it his acquired accent, the way of speaking or how Deepak and Irrfan play along with him, Pankaj gives us some huge laughs, and in these times, that's quite needed! Especially the scene where Gopi and he discuss how two boats swaying in the water cancel each other out.

Champak Forgetting His Pakistani Name

A Still from Angrezi Medium

After agreeing to be 'Pakistanis' and taking up fake names like Abdul Razzaq and Saqlain Mushtaq, Champak and Gopi reach London only to land in a sticky situation with a UK cop Naina (Kareena Kapoor Khan). As she inquires their details, Champak forgets his new name, only remembering that his namesake was an allrounder! The way they figure out his name by eliminating all other possibilities is funny to watch!

Tarika and Champak's Dorm Fight

A Still from Angrezi Medium

Champak doesn't want Tarika to stay in her new dorm, because he thinks he will get caught by Naina. Tarika, who is unaware of Champak's predicament, thinks it's because her father doesn't like her living in a co-ed situation. When she says that she can manage on her own and can even pay back the fees, Champak is shocked to hearing this. He realises that his worst fear could come true and that her daughter could move away from her.

Champak's Heartfelt Talk With Naina

A Still from Angrezi Medium

Naina and her mother (Dimple Kapadia) are not on cordial terms with each other and they even have a spat on latter's birthday, in front of Champak and Gopi. In their relationship, Champak sees his own future with his daughter. A couple of scenes later, after Naina thanks Champak for taking her mother to the hospital, he asks her why it is that kids want to be away for their parents once they are of age, while taking advantage of them before that. While Champak may be wrong about his attitude towards kids going independent, he is just scared of being away from his daughter. Also, Irrfan is phenomenal in the scene, along with Kareena.

Gopi's Big Sacrifice

A Still from Angrezi Medium

From the beginning, despite being cousins and drinking buddies, Champak and Gopi (and others in their clan) are at loggerheads with each other over who owns the name 'Ghasiteram' for the sweet shops. After bribing the judge with a Rolex, Gopi gets the rights. But so that Champak gets money to pay for Tarika's fees, Gopi sells the name to their estranged relative for a huge amount. Not only is this quite a touching scene, but it also plays into laughs when after finalising the deal, Gopi bursts into tears on what he has done!

Champak's Reaction on Seeing Tarika Almost Kiss

A Still from Angrezi Medium

In his eagerness to tell Tarika the good news, Champak accidentally rushed into his daughter almost kissing her British crush. An embarrassed Champak is told off by Tarika for not entering without knocking, so he just tells her the admission part and leaves. Dismayed, Tarika goes after him. Champak tells her to be with her friends, and he doesn't think much of what she was about to do, as she is old enough to handle her life. From a man scared to leave his daughter alone to one being cool about her getting a love life (sorta), it is quite a progression for Champak.

Tarika's U-Turn

A Still from Angrezi Medium

The climax of Angrezi Medium is a little OTT what with hawala money scam and a police car chase. But it still holds a fine moment between Champak and Tarika. I wondered why Champak never told Tarika about his 'Pakistani' predicament, but it's in the scene where I realised why. Champak knew that Tarika would never want to be in London if she finds out about his troubles. And that's exactly what happens when Tarika finds out. She realises now the full extent of her father's love and tells him that she doesn't want to be away from him, and that she has no qualms in studying in India for that. Champak's thought as he gazes out of the window and savouring the moment sums up the outcome of their love's journey - 'if you only let go off the kid's finger, will only she return to hug you'!