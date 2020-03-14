Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor Film Scores Despite The Coronavirus Effect, Earns Rs 4.03 Crore

Angrezi Medium Box office (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Coronavirus has threatened to put our life on lockdown. Self-isolation is now the theme that obviously has an adverse effect on theatres which are community viewing platforms. Owing to the spread of the pandemic, theatres at many places have been shut down. Angrezi Medium released in the midst of all that and yet managed to score a really good number. In fact, it has earned more than what the first film Hindi Medium earned on day 1. While the Homi Adajania directed film earned Rs 4.03 crore yesterday, Hindi Medium was at Rs 2.81 crore when it released in 2017. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Is Excellent, Radhika Madan Impresses in This Feel-Good Entertainer, Kareena Kapoor Has Limited Scope

Good reviews and even better word of mouth have managed to make Angrezi Medium click on the first day. Irrfan Khan is back on the big screen after two years. While he still battles a life-threatening illness, his fans queue up to watch the film despite the scare.

If the film had released overall without any shutdown, Angrezi Medium could have earned almost Rs 6 crore on its first day.