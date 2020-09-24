Judaai was quite a bold story to be narrated for a conservative action-loving audience of the 90s. A wife sells off her husband to another woman because she desperately wants to be rich. A very shocking turn of events that keeps you glued till the end. But you might have not noticed a blooper which has suddenly caught the eye of a journalist-filmmaker. Anil Kapoor has in fact acknowledged the same and a valuable lesson that he learned from it. This all happened during the song Mujhe pyar hua allah miyan. Anupam Kher Thanks Anil Kapoor for His Blessings Before Leaving for Bhopal to Shoot for The Last Show (View Pics)

In the video, you can see Kapoor fiddling for pockets on his jacket to keep his sunglasses but realises he doesn't have one. He later puts it in the inside pocket of his jacket. Funnily, his whole act was caught in the camera and you can even see him look for pockets on his jacket which Urmila Matondkar in a smoking red dress is moving to the beats. We wonder why the Cinematographer or the director didn't shoot it again. Maybe they too missed it like us.

Since then I always check the pockets before we start shooting 😂 https://t.co/E2b5PWVCMG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2020

It surely is funny and strangely you can't just watch it once. We watched the video on loop and kept wondering how did we miss this when we have watched Judaai so many times.

